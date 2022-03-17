Investment Analyst/Associate, C-Quest Capital – Sydney

Two New Roles

CQC is seeking to hire an additional Investment Associate and an Investment Analyst to join its Sydney-based investment team. These are two exciting new roles in the burgeoning international carbon markets. Come and join us to work for one of the leading social impact companies, a true triple bottom line impact business: people, planet and profit.

About CQC

C-Quest Capital LLC (CQC) is a leading global carbon project developer and climate finance specialist. Our core mission is to transform the lives of families in the poorest communities in developing countries by providing access to clean and sustainable energy solutions and improving the health and wellbeing of women and children. We do this through making investments in carbon reduction and removal programs, which provide clean and efficient energy appliances, small-scale agriculture and forestry services to the rural poor.

CQC’s carbon programs have improved the lives of over 20 million people in Africa, India, South-East Asia and Central America. By 2030, our ambition is to benefit over 100 million people and generate more than 1 billion tCO2e in emission reductions from our projects and we are well on our path to do so with current committed funding.

CQC is headquartered in Washington DC, USA, with subsidiaries in India, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia and Australia.

CQC’s Investment Team is based in Sydney.

The Role

After successfully raising significant capital over the past 12 months, CQC is now looking to expand its Sydney based Investment Team with an ambitious Investment Associate and Investment Analyst.

The Investment Associate and Investment Analyst will report to the Investment Director and will support the investment team across all stages of the investment cycle and portfolio management. This includes, but isn’t limited to, raising further investment capital, both debt and equity, over the next 2-3 years, investing on-balance sheet capital and external capital in carbon credit projects, acquisitions of business in the value chain and the ongoing reporting and portfolio management of existing investments.

The candidates will be exposed to a large number of various capital structures and international transactions within a rapidly growing market with the opportunity to learn from the leaders building the market.

Investment Analyst/Associate

Key Responsibilities:

Investment Analysis:

• Preparing financial models for new investment opportunities and projects;

• Support the formulation of options for funding new investment opportunities and projects, including different capital structures;

Investment Proposals:

• Preparing Investment Teasers, Management PowerPoint presentations and Investment Memoranda for potential investors;

Investment Due Diligence:

• Working with the in-house legal team, establish Virtual Data Rooms for the management of transactions’ due diligence process;

• Providing the information required by potential investors to conduct due diligence;

Investment Completion:

• Ongoing management of the financial model to report actual and forecast performance;

• Preparing quarterly updates to investors leveraging CQC’s existing investor update template;

• Financial modelling and analysis to support CQC’s commercial team, which is responsible for the sale of carbon credits to institutional and corporate buyers;

• Monitor and manage the ongoing reporting obligations to external investors ensuring the investment team is able to deliver upon investor expectations of high quality reporting with accurate data.

• Ad Hoc analysis on investment projects, the portfolio, and any other relevant internal analysis required.

Relevant Experiences, Training & Qualifications:

The successful candidate is likely to have the following prior experiences and training/qualifications:

• The Investment Analyst will have at least two years and the Investment Associate at least four years of relevant professional experience in investment banking or a corporate finance, valuations or modelling team at the Big 4;

• Advanced level of financial modelling. Experience with producing complex financial models for external stakeholders is preferred. Capabilities in VBA is a bonus.

• Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant subject with strong grades. Relevant subjects include Accounting, Finance, Economics, Statistics, Environmental Markets etc.

• High proficiency in Excel, PowerPoint and Word for the production of financial models, Management Presentations and Investment Memoranda;

Key Attributes

The successful candidate is likely to possess the following attributes:

• Ability to work under pressure to produce accurate and presentable financial models and presentations;

• Good numerical skills, ability to self-manage day to day activities, attention to detail and a proactive work ethic;

• Ability to work well remotely and collaborate with international team members;

• An ability to fit in with the high-performance and collaborative culture of CQC;

• An interest in the challenges that climate change presents and the role that carbon markets can play to address it;

• An interest to actively help the rural poor in less developed countries in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals;

• Eligibility to work in Sydney, Australia.

Compensation Details

• Competitive compensation package including performance bonus and superannuation.

Next Steps

• Please send your resume and a cover letter to jgriffiths@cquestcapital.com or via LinkedIn.

• Initial interviews will be held in March with the objective of having the selected candidate commence in April/May 2022.