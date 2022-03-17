Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:12 on March 17, 2022

EUAs erased early losses in very thin trade on Thursday as traders appeared to stay on the sidelines waiting for more news from Ukraine, while energy markets were firmer after Russia said that negotiations with Ukraine over a ceasefire had not progressed.