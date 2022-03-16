Carbon Market Analyst, CO2eco – UK (Remote)

Role: Carbon Market Analyst, CO2eco Ltd

Location: UK-based: homeworking in southern UK, to routinely attend meetings in central London and south of England.

Terms: full time / flexible hours. 6-month fixed term, extendable by mutual agreement. Remuneration £24k annual salary pro rata.

Role Description: a varied role assisting an exciting climate finance start-up to develop and launch its first product in the UK. The nature of the current project means you will be required to support a variety of tasks and deliverables, making this a great opportunity to obtain exposure to a range of business functions in fast-moving climate and nature finance. We envisage tasks during the next 6 months to include:

market research: online business research and networking to identify carbon and nature market trends, activities and product developments

preparation of high-quality presentation and external marketing documents, and attendance at client meetings

data analysis using excel

support marketing and sale generation activities

blog and other document writing on the carbon and nature-based services markets

routine update web and LinkedIn pages

basic business analysis, process design and business plan development

Person specification: you should demonstrate the following essential requirements:

a burning desire to contribute to solving the climate and nature crises.

a first degree, preferably in an environmental, business, natural sciences, economics or related subject.

exceptional spoken and written communication skills

a high level of numeracy and analytical skills.

we are open-minded about your experience as we are looking for aptitude, enthusiasm and a professional attitude, but you will have already acquired work experience in a commercial business and therefore able to work to a high standard and to do so remotely and largely unsupervised.

you will be competent in office tools including excel and powerpoint, and creative administration of social media, in particular LinkedIn.

In addition, a masters degree in a sustainability-related subject is desirable, as would be experience of carbon markets.

You will be part of a small, friendly team who will guide and support you. You will report to the executive director who lives in the south of England.

To apply, please submit your CV with a covering note (500-word max) to explain how you fit the person spec. In your cover note please also outline your current notice period (if any), available hours to work, ability to travel as outlined, and confirmation of your right to work in the UK.

Your application will be assessed against the above specification. Final interviews will be held in London in early April.