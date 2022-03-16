Director, Plastics and Sustainable Development Markets, Verra – Remote

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce and remove greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1,700 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Given significant developments in the global environmental and social context, governments and private-sector actors are increasingly engaging in a variety of activities that provide opportunities for Verra’s standards. This includes a growing focus on the Sustainable Development Goals and reducing plastic waste, which Verra’s programs are well placed to support, and which motivates Verra’s interest in hiring a Director, Plastics and Sustainable Development Markets.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Legal, Policy, and Markets team might include…

Delivering a presentation to an industry conference about the rationale for and operation of Verra’s Plastic Program.

Briefing senior staff in Verra about opportunities to engage effectively with governmental representatives to adopt Verra’s standards in assessing sustainability impacts.

Meeting with colleagues in communications and marketing to identify needs for collateral and other promotional materials and to determine priorities and resources.

Holding a meeting with a junior member of your team to review their work plan, to assess progress on key projects, to discuss ideas, and to provide mentorship.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Developing and directing strategies for engaging with governments to use Verra’s plastics and sustainable development programs to solve critical environmental and social problems.

Assessing and influencing international policy development (e.g., 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals, the emerging global plastics treaty) and the increasing focus on sustainability as a critical component of carbon markets.

Developing and directing strategies for engaging with private-sector entities to promote demand for Verra’s plastics and sustainability programs, including tracking and supporting the enhanced ambition of their environmental and social commitments.

Educating and building the capacity of sectoral actors, including governments, private-sector entities, producers, brokers, investors, and other credit buyers, to participate in Verra’s plastics and sustainability programs.

Collaborating with key stakeholders and internal staff to gather feedback on Verra’s plastics and sustainability programs, to share insights obtained, and to support the ongoing evolution of these programs.

Working with colleagues to ensure the accuracy and delivery of key messages and products related to Verra’s plastics and sustainability programs.

Representing Verra at relevant conferences, workshops, and events.

Leading and mentoring a small team, managing contractors, and managing a budget.

You bring with you…

At least ten years of relevant professional work experience, including policy advocacy and government engagement, market and private-sector relations, and partnership development, with significant thematic experience in plastics and/or sustainable development.

Experience in environmental and social markets (e.g., carbon offsetting, cap-and-trade systems) would be an advantage.

Technical knowledge of, and experience working with, environmental and social standards, including knowledge of Verra’s Plastic Waste Reduction Standard and Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard would be an advantage.

A track record of successfully formulating and executing complex strategies. An ability to think creatively and in a solution-oriented manner is essential.

An existing network of key organizations and individuals working in plastics and/or sustainability.

Strong organizational skills and discipline to prioritize and work efficiently and effectively under deadlines with limited supervision.

Outstanding interpersonal skills; capable of maintaining a professional approach and demeanor in high-pressure situations and providing support and guidance to other Verra team members.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Promoting the programs of a rapidly growing organization that aims to be a leader in environmental and social markets worldwide.

Providing well-informed, dynamic, and effective messaging on plastics and sustainability in all jurisdictions where Verra conducts business.

Collaborating closely with a dynamic, committed, and focused group of highly committed professionals constantly looking for ways to fight climate change and promote sustainable development solutions around the world.

How will you know you’re successful?

Verra’s plastics and sustainability programs become more widely understood and used.

The team is motivated and works seamlessly with the other teams in the organization to deliver high-quality work products.

Verra’s senior staff are regularly informed about relevant developments.

Verra’s work in this area is implemented optimally, timely, and within budget.

You will join a team …

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including plastics and sustainability experts, ex-government representatives, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance to advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

The starting salary range is commensurate with experience and is intended to be US$108,465-123,107. Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Health, vision, and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (maximum one page)

Resume/CV (maximum two pages)

Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us.

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.