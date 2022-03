Carbon Project Developer, ClimatePartner – Munich

Your mission

As part of the Carbon Offset & Green Energy Services (COGES) team, you will be responsible for screening, planning, developing and managing GHG emission reductions projects. You will have a strong background and focus on nature-based solutions, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects and community-based projects and methodologies.

You will be reporting directly to the Head of Carbon Offset & Green Energy Services and you will closely collaborate with ClimatePartner’s global teams to ensure an efficient and effective delivery of GHG emission reduction projects.

Main tasks and responsibilities



Implementation and management of climate change mitigation projects under the VCS and Gold Standard and other upcoming international and domestic climate schemes

Development of baseline and monitoring methodologies under different emission reductions standards

Support different climate action corporate advisory mandates and preparation of high quality reports

Proactive networking with relevant organisations including potential project owners, technology providers, industry associations, multilaterals, government agencies and others

Attending relevant gatherings and conferences and expanding the existing project partner network

Support ClimatePartner’s Key Account Management with tender and proposal preparations and the Marketing & Communications team in project information requests

Your profile

At least 5+ years work experience in the field of climate change, preferably with experience in project management and development of CDM, VCS and Gold Standard projects and methodologies

Profound understanding of GHG emission reductions standards, GHG emission reductions projects and methodologies

Experience in the implementation of GHG emission reductions projects, including nature-based solutions, energy industries, waste management, transport, etc

Knowledge of different types of carbon removal, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies is considered an advantage

Strong project management skills

Ability to analyse and structure complex problems, and formulate solutions

Ability to create high quality written deliverables in English

Enthusiastic in approaching potential new clients and project partners, generating new business opportunities, closing deals and meeting customer needs

Strong analytical skills and good pitching skills

Excellent communication skills in English

Please send us your CV and cover letter in English or German.

Why us?

We value transparency and open communication, work in flat hierarchies, and maintain a casual and easy-going work environment. ClimatePartner is a growing company in a market with great future perspectives. Join us and you will receive extensive guidance and supervision and have excellent options for further personal development. Find out more about working at ClimatePartner at climatepartner.com/careers.

Contact

Mona Engellandt

+49 89 1222875-27

jobs@climatepartner.com

About usClimatePartner is a solution provider for corporate climate action: We combine individual consulting with a cloud-based software that is unique on the market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset residual emissions. This renders products and companies climate neutral, confirmed by our label.We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with different technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 400 employees are spread across offices in Berlin, Boston, Essen, London, Milan, Munich (HQ), Paris, Stockholm, The Hague, Vienna and Zurich. We work with more than 4.500 companies in 60 countries.