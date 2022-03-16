Austria’s OMV has unveiled a net zero strategy across all emissions scopes that will see it cease oil and gas production by 2050, prioritising carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other tech-based portfolio changes to meet the goal, the company said on Wednesday.
OMV spells out full-scope net zero pledge with 2050 phaseout of oil and gas
