The private-sector-led Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (IC-VCM) firmed up its timelines on Wednesday for the long-awaited release of its new standards that it hopes will set a benchmark for carbon offset quality, targeting the Q3 2022 following a consultation opening in May.
Integrity Council firms up timelines on guidance to ensure quality voluntary carbon offsets
The private-sector-led Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (IC-VCM) firmed up its timelines on Wednesday for the long-awaited release of its new standards that it hopes will set a benchmark for carbon offset quality, targeting the Q3 2022 following a consultation opening in May.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.