Integrity Council firms up timelines on guidance to ensure quality voluntary carbon offsets

Published 12:13 on March 16, 2022 / Last updated at 13:12 on March 16, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The private-sector-led Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (IC-VCM) firmed up its timelines on Wednesday for the long-awaited release of its new standards that it hopes will set a benchmark for carbon offset quality, targeting the Q3 2022 following a consultation opening in May.