South Korea sold just over a quarter of the allowances on offer at Wednesday’s monthly carbon sale, as auction and spot KAU prices both fell to their lowest levels in over seven months.
SK Market: Tepid interest in Korean CO2 auction as prices fall to 7-mth lows
