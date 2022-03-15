UPDATE – New Zealand auction clears at NZ$70, releases most of cost containment reserve

New Zealand’s first carbon allowance auction of the year cleared at NZ$70 ($47.37), with almost 80% of the 2022 cost containment reserve (CCR) released.