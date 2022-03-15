(Updates with comments and background throughout)
UPDATE – New Zealand auction clears at NZ$70, releases most of cost containment reserve
New Zealand’s first carbon allowance auction of the year cleared at NZ$70 ($47.37), with almost 80% of the 2022 cost containment reserve (CCR) released.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.