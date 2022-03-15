Manager, Carbon Trading, Commodities Advisory, EY – London

Requisition ID: 820523

The opportunity

Do you have the vision to see through problems? Then join EY to gain experiences that will last a lifetime

We’re looking for a Manager to join our London-based Commodities Markets team as we continue to grow and develop in this space. This is an opportunity to combine both technical and commercial insight to deliver solutions for our client’s complex problems with greater focus on projects related to climate change and sustainability services in commodities trading sector.

Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS) & Commodities Markets

The Financial Accounting Advisory Services (FAAS) team works with businesses and finance teams of clients to address risks arising from accounting, financial reporting and regulatory issues. FAAS teams serve as trusted advisors, both practical and innovative, to help our clients navigate through challenges in the changing economic and regulatory environment.

Commodities Markets (CM) is a specialization within FAAS, focused on clients active in trading gas, power, oil, metals, agriculture, chemical and related products. Our clients include:

Global trading houses specializing in trading commodities

Trading divisions of large conglomerates, consumer goods and industrial companies buying and selling commodities

Financial trading and broking companies

Industry bodies and infrastructure providers in the sector

Operating across the UK & Ireland and supporting EY practices across the EMEIA region, the team delivers four key services, including, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Consulting, Business Transformation and Audit support. The team provide a ‘one-stop shop’ service across Commodity Trading finance and operations.

Your key responsibilities

As a Commodities Markets Manager focused on carbon trading, you will engage with clients, bringing them benefit from our insights, creativity and energy. Together with local leadership, leveraging FAAS- and firm-wide pool of people as well as global CM specialists, you will help build a regional pipeline, pursue opportunities and deliver high-quality engagements for carbon/environment friendly products. You will typically work alongside the EY team leaders and client to help deliver projects in the area of business transformation, regulatory compliance, technology enablement, and control/risk governance with a key focus on carbon trading and related products. Working across all industries, you’ll develop your career by communicating creative, strategic goals both internally and externally. It’s all about listening to and understanding our clients to give them a truly exceptional experience in a field where there really are no off-the-shelf recommendations.

More specifically you will provide consulting services by:

Leading engagement delivery through understanding the current state of operations through interviews and evaluating against industry practices to define gaps or improvement opportunities

Supporting leaders with business development and client engagement pursuits

Providing leadership and promote business ties with internal and external senior leaders/ client across key businesses, regions and support functions

Working with the engagement team and client stakeholders to develop detailed solution and implementation roadmap to enhance business capabilities and operational effectiveness. Confer with personnel concerned to ensure successful functioning of newly implemented systems or procedures

Demonstrating digital solutions knowhow in carbon trading sector and participate in energy transition and digital transformation engagements

Consistently lead the delivery of our service offerings associated with business and digital transformation, controls and risk management review, internal audit support to clients and demonstrate in-depth technical capabilities and professional knowledge

Supporting the practice leaders and senior executives in generating new business connections and development of engagement pipeline

Ensuring effective and efficient project execution according to professional and EY standards, set budgets, and timelines

Contribute to thought leadership and help shape the team’s development through recruitment activities, coaching, mentoring, and training

To succeed in the role, you will ideally have experience/qualifications in some of the areas below;

A Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree in Environmental Science, Economics, Engineering, Public Policy, Finance, Information Technology or related field.

Developing and/or implementing decarbonisation and net zero strategies.

Assessing life cycle and scope of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) products and/or services

Climate and sustainability-related disclosure standards/guidance such as TCFD, GRI, SASB and SBTi amongst others

Conducting scenario analysis and qualitative/quantitative physical and transition risk assessments with an understanding of TCFD guidance and/or corporate risk reporting standards

Understanding of generation and verification criteria for various carbon credits across the globe including Europe/UK ETS, RGGI, LCFS, RINs.

Designing and undertaking climate risk, climate stress testing and vulnerability assessments, building dashboards and developing adaptation plans using different quantitative and qualitative research and analytical techniques

Strong knowledge of climate change policies and regulations in energy sector.

Experience with industry leading technology and solutions related to climate change initiatives

Experience communicating with senior management on a range of climate risk and opportunities, ESG and /or risk management topics

Experience with carbon trading markets and its operations with the understanding of transaction lifecycle and management (front, middle, and back office)

Current regulatory/ controls landscape associated with carbon trading operations, including control and process design, risk management, re-design and/or mitigation related activities

Ability to clearly define and communicate complex and evolving climate change and decarbonisation topics to a range of stakeholders across different industries and sectors

Solution-oriented with a “go-getter” personality who is motivated to deliver value with quality to clients

Demonstrate interest in carbon trading sector through education, work or extra-curricular experience

Willing to try new ways to solve old problems through innovations across process and technology, as well as to drive change in the industry

Experience in managing a portfolio of projects across diverse client/ project/ task and teams is essential

Great communicator, team player and have ability to establish personal credibility with stakeholders

Ability to travel for work outside London for over 50% of time

What we look for

We’re interested in individuals with a genuine creative vision and the confidence to make it happen. This role will involve working with multi-disciplinary teams, where you can apply the leading methodologies and help drive their business performance. This will require continuous learning and keeping up with market trends. We’re not just looking for technical experience — we’re after genuinely interesting people with the ability to build relationships, negotiate and think in unique and creative news ways. If you’re a confident leader with a curious mind and the ability to solve complex issues, this role is for you.

About Assurance

EY has three main objectives in the UK and the ambition for Assurance reflect the firm’s wider 2020 vision. We aim to double our business by 2020, and own 25% of the Big 4 Audit Market. We’re determined to be the most favoured employer, known for the diversity and richness of experience that working at EY can offer. But more than these things, we’re committed to building a better working world — for our clients, our people and our communities.

You and your high-performing team will inspire confidence in the validity and integrity of financial statements, and the information and processes behind them. If you have the ambition to be a leader in the field, and the idea of working in a Big 4 firm with a global growth vision appeals to you, then the time you spend at EY will shape your career for years to come.

What working at EY offers

We offer a competitive remuneration package where you’ll be rewarded for your individual and team performance. Our comprehensive Total Rewards package includes support for flexible working and career development, and with FlexEY you can select benefits that suit your needs, covering holidays, health and well-being, insurance, savings and a wide range of discounts, offers and promotions. Plus, we offer:

Support, coaching and feedback from some of the most engaging colleagues around

Opportunities to develop new skills and progress your career

The freedom and flexibility to handle your role in a way that’s right for you

APPLY HERE

Want to get to know us better?

Visit http://www.ey.com/UK/en/Careers

Connect with us on Linked In: http://bit.ly/EYLinked_Careers

Watch us on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/ernstandyoungglobal