Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault launched consultations to develop a Clean Electricity Standard (CES) on Tuesday, reiterating the goal to achieve a net zero electricity grid by 2035 and noting the potential to use carbon offsets within policy design.
Canada launches Clean Electricity Standard consultations in bid for net zero grid
Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault launched consultations to develop a Clean Electricity Standard (CES) on Tuesday, reiterating the goal to achieve a net zero electricity grid by 2035 and noting the potential to use carbon offsets within policy design.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.