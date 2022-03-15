ARB hones decarbonisation pathway, points to massive DAC build-out and other technologies

A tremendous build-out of clean energy and massive shift to low-carbon technologies underpin California’s climate pathways, including over 100 million tonnes of Direct Air Capture (DAC), according to initial modelling results released Tuesday as part of the 2022 Scoping Plan that provides a roadmap for future policy development.