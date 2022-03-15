California regulator puts WCI allowance surplus at lower level than market watchdog

Published 18:16 on March 15, 2022

California regulator ARB this week calculated a lower level for the WCI carbon market allowance glut than an advisory committee, as the agency reiterated it will await the results of the 2022 Scoping Plan update to explore changes to the programme.