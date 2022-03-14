Clean Energy Project Manager, ecosecurities – Malaysia

About Us

Do you want to build a rewarding career and contribute to creating positive environmental and social impact while doing so? ecosecurities are a profit-for-purpose business with the deep conviction that tackling climate change and financial gain do not have to be mutually exclusive. Our hard work as a pioneer in the carbon markets for over 25 years proves this.

We are an impact-driven provider of environmental services with extensive experience in developing emissions reduction and removal projects around the world. We provide technical and financial services to project developers, corporations, governments, and organisations. With a diverse and high-quality portfolio of projects, ecosecurities offers expertise and tailored services in sourcing, developing, and financing of climate mitigation projects. To support the net-zero transition we work with nature-based solutions (NBS), renewable energy projects and community-based programs.

The Role

As Project Manager, you will play a critical role in the development, expansion, and validation of ecosecurities’ Community and Clean Energy program within internationally recognised carbon standards. The role will provide technical skills and analysis in community and decentralized clean energy projects. The successful candidate will bring deep expertise in current and emerging carbon standards, methodologies and procedural requirements to ensure compliance and development of projects of the highest integrity.

The role will report to the Community and Clean Energy APAC Head and will be responsible for: i) feasibility assessments to determine a project’s technical, financial, social and climate viability; ii) technical and data analysis to quantify project emission reductions and removals and project impact across other environmental, community and socio-economic parameters; and iii) design and delivery of long-term monitoring and impact assessment programs that support the verification process and ecosecurities’ commitment to deliver carbon projects of the highest integrity.

The role may be required to provide analysis, services, and products to nature based solutions team across the Asia-Pacific.

Duties will include:

Coordinate with Head of Community/Energy to ensure progress on current projects;

Responsibility for managing timelines associated with project implementation and being informed and up-to-date on latest project developments;

Maintain knowledge of the most recent versions of project design standards and methodologies;

Maintain knowledge of Country climate change policy, particularly as it relates to projects;

Develop feasibility studies, PDDs, emission reduction models etc as required for projects in the APAC region

Work with projects and VVBs/DOEs on validation/verification site visits;

Support in the identification, cultivation and execution of new business opportunities;

Support in proposals and cost estimates for new business opportunities;

Support business development through screening of project opportunities and preliminary estimations of emission reductions;

Provide support on screening and due diligence processes;

Provide support for financing and commercialisation activities as requested.

Qualifications & Experience

Essential

4-5 years’ experience in managing Carbon Projects, preferably with experience in project management and development of CDM, VCS and Gold Standard projects and methodologies

Experience in developing clean energy/community projects

Profound understanding of GHG emission reductions standards, GHG emission reductions projects and methodologies

Master’s degree in relevant field such as Climate Change, Environmental Management, Clean Energy or equivalent;

Updated about Carbon Markets development

Proven team player able to work effectively across cultures and within and across organizations.

Highly organized and strong attention to detail and experience with work-flow documentation.

Demonstrated problem solving skills and ability to build on existing knowledge to develop new approaches.

Demonstrated knowledge of carbon standards/methodologies

Demonstrated expertise in community/clean energy carbon projects

Excellent data analysis skills

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Excellent Excel Skills

Desirable:

Ability to work independently and with minimal guidance.

Proficient in an Asia-Pacific language outside English.

Strong analytical skills and good pitching skills

Personal Attributes

Builds productive relationships with all stakeholders

Works collaboratively with stakeholders across all levels, all cultures, and all geographies

Communicates effectively and in a timely manner

Results driven and takes ownership of tasks.

Compassionate and empathetic to support the growth and development of others

Leverage differences to resolve problems

Thinks and acts from a broad perspective and a long-term view

Excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent team-work and problem-solving skills

To apply for this position, send your CV and a covering letter to HR@ecosecurities.com