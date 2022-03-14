Nature-Based Solutions Carbon Technical Manager, ecosecurities – Colombia/Peru/Panama/Mexico

ecosecurities is an impact-driven provider of environmental services with 25 years of experience in carbon markets and emissions reduction projects around the world. At ecosecurities we are committed to developing high-quality carbon projects based on the principles of environmental integrity, transparency and good practices that contribute not only to climate change mitigation but also to sustainable and inclusive development.

With a rapidly growing project portfolio, ecosecurities offers experience and tailored services in the origination, development and financing of Nature-based solutions (NBS) projects that can access the voluntary and compliance carbon markets via REDD+, Restoration, Regenerative & Low-Carbon Agriculture and Blue Carbon mechanisms.

The Role

ecosecurities is seeking an NBS Carbon Technical Manager to assist in developing a pipeline of new climate mitigation projects in Latin America.

The specialist will be responsible for conducting project feasibility assessments, providing technical guidance and moving priority opportunities to full-scale development including:

i) determining project’s technical, financial, social and climate eligibility & viability;

ii) technical and data analyses to quantify project emission reductions and removals and project impact across other environmental, community and socio-economic parameters; and

iii) design and delivery of long-term monitoring and impact assessment mechanisms that support validation and verification processes for those projects being certified to voluntary market standards including, among others, the Gold Standard, VCS, CAR and CCB.

The Manager will be working in close collaboration with the ecosecurities NBS and AFOLU teams operating across Latin America, as well as ecosecurities’ global team in Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.

This position will be based preferably in Colombia, Perú, Panamá, or México.

This position will play a critical role in the development, expansion, and validation of ecosecurities’ Nature-based Solutions program in Latin America.

The role will provide technical skills and analyses in forest carbon, blue carbon, ecosystem services and natural resource management to develop high impact and innovative carbon development projects. The role also brings deep expertise in current and emerging AFOLU voluntary carbon standards, methodologies and procedural requirements to ensure compliance and development of projects of the highest integrity and quality.

Key Responsibilities

Support project origination, design, and management of NBS carbon project development opportunities. Develop tools, frameworks, and templates to streamline the data gathering and quantification of emission reductions and removals. Assess and manage environmental, socio-economic and community data to inform pre-feasibility assessment, project risk analysis, financial models, benefits sharing mechanisms. Identify new opportunities and thematic areas for the growth and development of ecosecurities NBS program of work across the Latin America region.

Lead the technical development of NBS carbon projects. This includes but is not limited to data gathering, analyses, and narrative of key elements of the Project Design Document (PDD) and Monitoring and Verification Reports (MRV), developing carbon emissions baseline and with-project scenarios, contributing to the identification, design and assessment of field implementation activities, writing project certification documents including PDDs and MRV, leading validation/verification processes, and conducting site visits and carbon due diligence, as needed. Assist biodiversity and community monitoring, and stakeholder engagement processes.

Support project management and ecosecurities’ relationships with external partners. Continually looking for opportunities to strengthen technical support and capacity building to enhance collaboration and partnerships.

Stay up to date with the evolution of VCM standards and methodologies and UNFCCC developments to inform and support guiding the NBS carbon project structuring and development.

Work in close collaboration with the ecosecurities NBS and AFOLU teams operating across Latin America, as well as ecosecurities’ global team in Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions to ensure alignment of strategies and priorities. Provide periodic reports and assessments on progress against project development for internal and external audiences.

Other tasks as directed by the ecosecurities Head of NACCA Region (Northern Andes, Caribbean & Central America).

Qualifications and Experience

Essential :

Master’s degree in forestry, environmental science, environmental engineering, agriculture, natural resource management, conservation management or related fields.

4-6 years’ work experience in managing forestry, mangrove, agriculture, ecosystems services, conservation, climate change and/or sustainable development projects across the Latin American region.

4-6 years of work experience with REDD+ and/or blue carbon project management, carbon technical development, and implementation. Desired experience with getting REDD+ and/or Blue Carbon projects through the full VCS and CCBS validation and verification process, including the development of Project Description Document (PDDs), Monitoring & Verification Reports (MRVs), and Validation and Verification Body (VVB) audits.

Demonstrated expertise in AFOLU project development consistent with VCM, jurisdictional (ie JNR, CAR and ART TREES) and/or other global carbon standards.

Demonstrated ability to collect data, conduct analysis, interpret and communicate results for a broad audience including government and corporate partners, community leaders and conservation practitioners.

Demonstrated knowledge of relevant climate and carbon science literature.

Proven team player able to work effectively across cultures and within and across organizations.

Highly organized and strong attention to detail and experience with work-flow documentation.

Demonstrated problem solving skills and ability to build on existing knowledge to develop new approaches.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Spanish.

Desirable :

Knowledge of forestry, mangrove and nature-based solutions, issues and policy trends across the Latin America region.

Experience in designing and coordinating jurisdictional and nesting approaches to REDD+.

Technical expertise using a range of geospatial information systems GIS, remote sensing techniques, image sources, and analysis of large datasets.

Expertise in rural sociology and community development. Working experience with indigenous peoples and rural communities.

Experience in carbon accounting from aboveground biomass and soil organic carbon.

Excellent data analysis skills

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Excellent team-work and problem-solving skills

Personal Attributes

Builds productive relationships by interacting with others

Works collaboratively with stakeholders across all levels, all cultures, and all geographies

Communicates effectively and in a timely manner

Results driven and taking ownership of tasks.

Compassionate and empathetic to support the growth and development of others

Leverage differences to resolve problems

Thinks and acts from a broad perspective and a long-term view

Proactive and able to work independently with minimal guidance

To apply for this position, send your CV and a covering letter to HR@ecosecurities.com