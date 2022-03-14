Carbon Project Originator, ecosecurities – Kenya

About Us

ecosecurities is an impact-driven provider of environmental services with 25 years of experience in carbon markets and emissions reduction projects around the world. At ecosecurities we are committed to developing high-quality carbon projects based on the principles of environmental integrity, transparency and good practices that contribute not only to climate change mitigation but also to sustainable and inclusive development.

With a rapidly growing project portfolio, ecosecurities offers experience and tailored services in the origination, development and financing of carbon projects, such as clean energy cookstoves and Nature-based solutions.

The Role

ecosecurities is seeking a Carbon Project Originator to assist in developing a pipeline of new climate mitigation projects in East Africa. This originator will be responsible for conducting project feasibility assessments, providing technical guidance and moving priority opportunities to full-scale development, and estimations of the technical, financial, social and climate eligibility & viability of potential carbon projects.

The originator will be working in close collaboration with the ecosecurities teams operating in Kenya, as well as our global team in Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions. This position will play a critical role in the development, expansion, and validation of ecosecurities’ carbon program in East and Southern Africa. The role will require technical skills and analyses in renewable energy solutions, forest carbon, blue carbon, ecosystem services and natural resource management to develop high impact and innovative carbon development projects.

The role also brings deep expertise in current and emerging voluntary carbon standards, methodologies and procedural requirements to ensure compliance and development of projects of the highest integrity and quality.

Key Responsibilities

Source potential carbon projects in the East and Southern Africa region.

Develop a pipeline for feasibility study of carbon projects which have the potential to be feasibly implemented. This requires knowledge of methodologies for the estimation of carbon emission reductions or sequestration, additionality tests, and the registration & verification process of carbon projects.

Support project management and ecosecurities’ relationships with external partners. Continually looking for opportunities to strengthen technical support and capacity building to enhance collaboration and partnerships.

Stay up to date with the evolution of voluntary carbon market standards and methodologies and UNFCCC developments.

Work in close collaboration with the ecosecurities’ teams operating in Kenya, as well as ecosecurities’ global team in Europe and Asia-Pacific regions to ensure alignment of strategies and priorities. Provide periodic reports and assessments on progress against project development for internal and external audiences.

Represent ecosecurities at external events, such as workshops, client presentations, and webinars.

Other tasks as directed by the ecosecurities Head of Africa region.

Qualifications & Experience

Essential:

Master’s degree in environmental science, environmental engineering, agriculture, natural resource management, forestry, conservation management or related fields.

Track record in developing relationships and originating carbon transactions with diverse counterparties.

Knowledge of the voluntary carbon market standards and programs.

Knowledge of the carbon project registration & verification processes.

A network of contacts with the clean energy sector, local governments and conservation organizations.

Desirable:

Excellent French and Portuguese language skills.

Program management skills.

Personal Attributes

Builds productive relationships by interacting with others

Works collaboratively with stakeholders across all levels, all cultures, and all geographies

Communicates effectively and in a timely manner

Results driven and taking ownership of tasks.

Compassionate and empathetic to support the growth and development of others

Leverages differences to resolve problems

Thinks and acts from a broad perspective and a long-term view

Proactive and able to work independently with minimal guidance

To apply for this position send a copy of your CV and a covering letter to HR@ecosecurities.com