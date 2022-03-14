Nature-Based Solutions Forest Carbon Specialist, ecosecurities – Malaysia

About Us

ecosecurities is an impact-driven provider of environmental services with 25 years of experience in carbon markets and emissions reduction projects around the world. At ecosecurities we are committed to developing high-quality carbon projects based on the principles of environmental integrity, transparency and good practices that contribute not only to climate change mitigation but also to sustainable and inclusive development.

With a rapidly growing project portfolio, ecosecurities offers experience and tailored services in the origination, development and financing of carbon projects, such as clean energy cookstoves and Nature-based solutions.

The Role

This position will play a critical role in supporting the development, expansion, and validation of ecosecurities’ Nature-Based Solutions program within internationally recognised voluntary carbon standards. The role will provide technical skills and analysis in forest carbon to support the development of high-impact and innovative carbon development projects.

The role will report to the NBS APAC Head and will support: i) feasibility assessments to determine a forest carbon project technical viability; ii) technical and data analysis to quantify project emission reductions and removals; and iii) design of long-term monitoring and impact assessment programs that support the verification process and ecosecurities commitment to delivering projects of the highest integrity.

The role may be required to provide analysis, services, and products to ecosecurities community energy and renewable energy projects across the Asia-Pacific and will be integrated into the ecosecurities NBS and AFOLU teams operating across Africa and Latin America.

This is a role that will suit a junior to med-level professional looking to expand their career in a dynamic, fast-paced, and exciting work environment. The benefits will be professional growth and the delivery of outstanding outcomes for communities, companies, the environment, and our climate.

Key Accountabilities

Support senior forest technical staff to quantify emission reductions and removals from forest carbon and other nature-based solution projects in accordance with internationally recognised voluntary carbon market (VCM) standards and methodologies.

Work with other ecosecurities technical specialists and consultants to deliver technical analysis of forest carbon projects

Contribute the develop of greenhouse gas models that quantity emission reductions and removals from forest carbon and other NBS projects

Remain current on VCM standards and methodologies and UNFCCC developments and bringing advances into the development of ecosecurities’ NBS project planning and design.

Represent ecosecurities in Asia-Pacific forums and events and professionally present the work of ecosecurities across the region.

Work collaboratively with other members of the APAC team and the global NBS teams.

Other task as directed by the ecosecurities NBS Head for APAC.

Qualifications & Experience

Essential:

Degree or Master’s degree in forestry, agriculture, aquaculture, environmental science, environmental engineering, natural resource management, conservation management or related fields.

3-5 years’ work in supporting carbon forestry, mangrove, aquaculture, ecosystems services, conservation, climate change or international development projects across the Asia-Pacific region.

Demonstrated expertise in GHG quantification and accounting for ecosystems such as forests, peatlands, wetlands, and mangroves.

Proven team player able to work effectively across cultures and within and across organizations.

Highly organized and strong attention to detail and experience with work-flow documentation.

Demonstrated problem solving skills and ability to build on existing knowledge to develop new approaches.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Desirable:

Knowledge of forestry, mangrove and nature-based solutions, issues and policy trends across the Asia-Pacific region.

Design and coordination of jurisdictional and nesting approaches to REDD+.

Technical expertise using a range of geospatial information systems, remote sensing techniques, image sources, and analysis of large datasets.

Experience in designing statistically valid field measuring programs and in the statistical analysis of field data.

Demonstrated ability to collect data, conduct analysis, interpret and communicate results for a broad audience including government and corporate partners, community leaders and conservation practitioners.

Demonstrated knowledge of relevant climate and carbon science literature.

Ability to work independently and with minimal guidance.

Proficient in an Asia-Pacific language outside English.

Personal Attributes

Builds productive relationships by interacting with others

Works collaboratively with stakeholders across all levels, all cultures, and all geographies

Communicates effectively and in a timely manner

Results driven and takes ownership of tasks.

Compassionate and empathetic to support the growth and development of others

Leverage differences to resolve problems

Thinks and acts from a broad perspective and a long-term view

To apply for this position, send your CV and a covering letter to HR@ecosecurities.com