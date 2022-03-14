Carbon & ESG Analyst, AGL Energy – Sydney

AGL is changing and with change comes great opportunity

At AGL, we believe progress is powered by our people.

For more than 180 years, AGL Energy has been at the forefront of energy innovation in Australia. Now, we’re moving ahead with a new chapter as we look to create two new leading energy companies who will build on strengths of AGL today and play an equally important but different role in Australia’s energy transition.

With our eyes on the future, we’re investing in new ideas, partnerships and infrastructure – renewing and expanding our portfolio of sources and products to make them more sustainable, reliable and affordable for our customers.

As we evolve, we’re looking for people with diverse perspectives, backgrounds and talents to build their careers with us.

By being part of our story, you will play an important role in helping Australia transition to a cleaner and more connected tomorrow.

About the Role

The key purpose of this role is to deliver Accel’s compliance with the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting (NGER) scheme and support reporting under the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

What you’ll be doing:

• Support the delivery of AGL’s reporting obligations under the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting (NGER) Act including through:

• data collection, collation, and calculations for Accel’s assets

• assisting with documentation and sign-off processes.

• Manage the completion of greenhouse and energy information for various reporting purposes including:

• internal monthly reporting

• half-yearly and annual results and investor roadshows

• Accel Annual Report and TCFD-compliant reporting

• CDP Climate Change questionnaire and other industry and investor surveys.

• Provision of data and analysis to support business inquiries and carbon-related advocacy and key messaging requirements.

• Contribute to or co-ordinate special projects as needed to address specific initiatives.

About You

What you’ll bring to the table:

• You should have 2 + years of work experience in the energy industry, consulting or equivalent field.

• High level understanding of greenhouse gas calculations and reporting frameworks and requirements

• Experience in NGER compliance or similar reporting obligations required.

• Experience in TCFD / climate change risk reporting and analysis highly desired

• Tertiary qualifications in engineering, science, economics or related discipline

