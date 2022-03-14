Ninety more financial institutions put name to environmental standards disclosure campaign

A total of 680 financial institutions have asked the boards of thousands of companies to disclose data on their environmental impact, with dozens more signing letters of request sent out on Monday to further pressure firms to report their climate impact this year.