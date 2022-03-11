Portfolio Manager, Carbon Compliance Markets, Lombard Odier Asset Management – New York/London/Geneva

The Organization:

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp. is the US based entity of Lombard Odier, a $400 BN Asset Management Firm based in Geneva, Switzerland, with offices globally. In New York, the firm has a focus on addressing the needs of institutional clients across a range of solutions in alternatives, private credit, equity, fixed income, and systematic. Lombard Odier has built a business where capacity-constrained, differentiated strategies deliver uncorrelated returns via custom solutions to investors with differentiated needs. A major differentiator is the firm’s commitment to sustainability as a core conviction to security selection and driving returns.

Lombard Odier Asset Management’s philosophy is to empower specialist investment managers with distribution, fund infrastructure and support services to enable them to focus on delivering investment excellence to our clients. Our managers operate autonomously, all the while are supported by a world class infrastructure that has proven to be sustainable for over 225 years.

Lombard Odier launched our New York office in 2007, and has experienced sustained growth. Lombard Odier offers a diverse and inclusive environment with an opportunity to learn from a diverse and highly experienced global investment team that is passionate about growing and scaling our business. We continually invest in our people and develop them to help reach their potential.

The Candidate:

Based out of NYC, London, or Geneva, you will be responsible for managing and overseeing an investment portfolio focused on the global carbon compliance markets. You will be part of Lombard Odier Investment Managers’ Climate and Environmental Solutions (CES) team, a rapidly growing team with a mission to deliver superior, risk-adjusted returns for clients investing across opportunities in the carbon and environmental markets while supporting the transition to Net Zero.

In this high visibility role, you will combine your trading experience, portfolio management expertise, industry relationships, and analytical skills to help manage a global investment fund focused on the carbon markets. You will work closely with the Chief Carbon and Environmental Markets Strategist and the broader CES team to develop and execute an investment strategy that maximizes returns for our investors across the global compliance markets in line with the risk parameters of the fund.

You will also have significant engagement with senior management and clients and the opportunity to influence the direction of the broader Climate and Environmental Solutions franchise.

As an ideal candidate, you will have a minimum of 7 years of experience in trading and portfolio management with a focus on the carbon/emissions markets or related commodities.

You will bring to this role:

A strong track record in trading and managing a portfolio in the carbon, environmental markets or commodities markets

Expertise in portfolio construction, optimization, risk management, trade execution and Portfolio Management

Strong relationships with key market participants

A global view of the carbon markets and deep local knowledge of key jurisdictions

Ability to manage, support, and provide training to more junior traders

Ability to deliver as an individual contributor while being a strong team player

Ability to adapt to a continually changing work environment while managing multiple priorities

Excellent communication skills in both verbal and written forms

To apply, please send your resume to Jennifer Hargrave – Jennifer.hargrave@lombardodier.com