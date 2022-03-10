Airlines should phase out the use of carbon offsets from their climate strategies and only count removal-based units towards any carbon neutral or net zero claims, an investor engagement initiative said Thursday.
Investor group says airlines should drop offsets to align with 1.5C warming target
Airlines should phase out the use of carbon offsets from their climate strategies and only count removal-based units towards any carbon neutral or net zero claims, an investor engagement initiative said Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.