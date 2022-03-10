NA Markets: CCAs, RGAs roar back from multi-month lows to end week nearly flat

Published 22:42 on March 10, 2022 / Last updated at 22:46 on March 10, 2022

California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) remained tied at the hip to EU carbon and equities this week as prices recovered from a massive early-week plunge, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) experienced a similar, albeit more muted movement around the programme’s Q1 auction.