Customer Success Manager, Proof of Impact – Remote

Position: Customer Success Manager

Location: Global, Remote

Date: March 2022

Proof of Impact background

Proof of Impact (POI) is a data intelligence platform that enables the real time collection, verification, and analysis of ESG and impact data. We believe that companies who prioritize transparent, continual ESG and impact measurement will financially outperform the market and achieve better outcomes for our planet and its inhabitants. Our mission is to develop the technological innovations needed to make investing in and actively managing impact tangible, transparent, and value-enhancing. We aim to provide the greater purpose-driven economy with the ability to obtain a comprehensive view of companies’ past and predicted performance for continuous and dynamic ESG and impact management. For more about POI, see our website https://www.proofofimpact.com.

The position

POI is looking for a dynamic leader to help build the next generation of ESG and impact measurement and management technology. We are looking for an innovative, strategic, and mission-driven individual who will lead the end-to-end onboarding of our investor and enterprise clients onto the POI platform, while continually identifying areas for automation with our product and development teams.

Your role in creating a better world

You will execute the following specific tasks with creativity, precision, and attention to detail:

Direct all client and project management activities, including planning and executing client onboarding, providing highly responsive client support, and ensuring high client satisfaction. Prior customer success experience with a technology company is a plus.

Guide clients through the onboarding process by supporting them in metric selection and definition, connecting their data sources to the POI system, and troubleshooting data and technical issues.

Leverage existing frameworks and metric catalogs (e.g., SASB, IRIS+, SDGs), as well as existing POI metrics, to develop recommended metric sets for each client.

Clean, structure, and validate raw data from clients into standard POI data schemas to prepare data for POI’s data lead to conduct advanced analytics and visualization. Prior experience with ETL tools is a plus.

Coordinate directly with POI’s data lead to properly populate dashboard product, conduct final dashboard data quality assurance and content review, and coordinate delivery to client.

Proactively gather customer feedback and convert into actionable insights and feature upgrades for continuous, rapid sharing with the product team to improve the product. Top notch internal and external communication skills are a must with the ability to communicate across cultures and continents.

Generate new opportunities to expand existing client contracts by actively listening to customer needs, suggesting value-enhancing add-ons (i.e., within the POI suite of digital tools), and developing client proposals to increase contract value.

Continuously seek out, identify, and pilot test new ways to increase client engagement in using the platform (e.g., for internal analytics and decision making) and sharing it externally with investors, employees, customers, and other stakeholders.

Bring and apply subject matter experience in impact and sustainable investing, ESG and impact measurement frameworks, and joint financial/impact performance tracking. Greenhouse gas emission and energy impact measurement experience is a plus.

Recommend actions that clients can take based on dashboard insights in order to improve their ESG and impact performance, and develop case studies highlighting learnings from client experiences.

2-4+ years of experience is preferred, but we will consider individuals with other qualifications or relevant experience.

Key success measures

Client retention rate in line with current B2B SaaS benchmarks.

High client satisfaction and Net Promoter Scores in line with current B2B SaaS benchmarks.

Demonstrated success over time in expanding contracts to generate higher client contract values.

Client engagement in using the platform internally (i.e., high login and usage rates) and externally (i.e., high number of shares and external users invited).

This individual will report to the Head of Customer Success.

Why you will love it

You will have the ability to enact a clear and measurable positive change in the world by supporting and proliferating impact- and data-driven decision making globally.

You will operate on the global stage. We are partnered with major players in the impact space, where together we are championing the UN Sustainable Development Goals and 30+ other global frameworks for investors and enterprises alike.

You will have autonomy and creative freedom to utilize your expertise and grow your career.

High degree of independence and autonomy in your work, balanced with the need for a highly collaborative and flexible hybrid/remote work environment.

You will take a lead role in building a highly efficient, collaborative, inclusive, and impact-oriented company culture.

The opportunity

As part of the position, you will have the opportunity to innovate on cutting edge Impact Tech that will make measurable progress towards the world’s toughest health, environmental, and social problems.

Participate alongside a global team of passionate changemakers.

Work with a fast-paced Silicon Valley venture-backed startup.

Build cross-functional technical and product skills and experience.

How to apply

Please send your CV and a cover letter with “Customer Success Manager” in the subject line to: recruiting@proofofimpact.com

If you are invited to an interview, you can expect to hear back in 3-5 business days.