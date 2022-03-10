Soaring energy prices mean US carbon pricing likely to remain at state level

Published 18:33 on March 10, 2022 / Last updated at 18:33 on March 10, 2022

High fossil fuel prices could entail a shift in policy design necessary to reach US climate targets, though current federal inaction on CO2 pricing will likely continue giving ground to expanding state-led efforts, a virtual event heard Thursday.