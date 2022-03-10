High fossil fuel prices could entail a shift in policy design necessary to reach US climate targets, though current federal inaction on CO2 pricing will likely continue giving ground to expanding state-led efforts, a virtual event heard Thursday.
Soaring energy prices mean US carbon pricing likely to remain at state level
High fossil fuel prices could entail a shift in policy design necessary to reach US climate targets, though current federal inaction on CO2 pricing will likely continue giving ground to expanding state-led efforts, a virtual event heard Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.