EUAs rallied from early losses on Thursday morning, climbing back above Wednesday’s closing level after the daily auction saw the highest volume of bidding in a year, while energy prices were lower amid reports of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to reach a ceasefire.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
