Manager, REDD+ Technical Innovation, Verra – Remote

Job Title: Manager, REDD+ Technical Innovation

Location: Remote – Worldwide (working with significant overlap with US and Europe business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Director, REDD+ Technical Innovation

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) – the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) – a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards – to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program – to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

The VCS Program provides methodologies that support REDD+ projects. The VCS Jurisdictional and Nested REDD+ (JNR) Framework is the world’s first accounting and verification framework for jurisdictional REDD+ programs and nested projects. Verra is looking for a technical specialist to support our REDD+ project and program development work.

A day with Verra’s Program Development & Innovation Team might include…

Meeting with expert consultants to guide their work on the expansion of JNR to cover afforestation, reforestation and restoration activities;

Thinking through a scope of work for the provision of remote sensing data to be allocated to REDD projects using updated VCS Program methodologies for avoiding unplanned deforestation (AUD); and

Providing technical input to a REDD+-related communications piece.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Identifying ways to improve VCS Program REDD+ and JNR requirements and methodologies by engaging stakeholders and based on internal recommendations;

Implementation of such improvements with input from Verra’s Program Management Team (PMT) and in collaboration with VCS Program development staff and expert consultants whom you supervise;

Providing oversight and quality control of activity data collection and allocation for REDD+ projects using updated VCS Program AUD methodologies;

Guiding stakeholders on Verra’s methodologies and technical requirements for REDD+ projects and JNR programs;

Working with colleagues from the Policy & Markets and Communications Teams to support Verra’s forest carbon communications strategy;

Supporting the PMT on REDD+-related technical issues as necessary; and,

Mentoring junior staff.

You bring with you…

Demonstrated experience in a fast-paced professional role developing and/or implementing REDD+ standards, and/or experience developing or assessing REDD+ projects;

Experience with international and domestic REDD+ policy, including with jurisdictional and nested REDD+ approaches;

Strong technical skills in carbon quantification and baseline determination for carbon projects in the forestry and land-use sector;

Expertise in remote sensing and spatial data analysis would be an asset;

Strong cross-team collaboration skills and experience building effective working relationships with peers;

Excellent written and verbal communication skills;

Strong organizational skills, including the ability to prioritize and work efficiently and effectively under tight deadlines;

Cultural awareness and the ability to work well with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures;

Self-motivation and an ability to excel in a professional environment with limited supervision;

Fluency in English; fluency in Chinese, Spanish, French and/or Portuguese would be an asset.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Gaining knowledge on how market mechanisms can address social and environmental issues.

Exposure to systems and projects that are leading the way in forest conservation driven by climate finance;

Helping to design and implement new and evolving systems in a quickly growing organization.

Working with a dynamic, committed, and focused team of professionals.

You will join a team…

Of leading experts in the natural climate solutions space.

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

The starting salary range is commensurate with experience and is intended to be USD 76,530 – 86,887. Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Health, vision, and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to apply

APPLY HERE

Please send us the following:

– Cover letter (maximum one page)

– Resume/CV (maximum two pages)

Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us.