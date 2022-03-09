Americas > Forestry projects make up majority of new California offset issuance

Forestry projects make up majority of new California offset issuance

Published 21:01 on March 9, 2022  /  Last updated at 21:01 on March 9, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

California regulator ARB minted just over 200,000 new compliance offsets this week, with the forestry protocol accounting for much of the new issuance, according to agency data published Wednesday.

