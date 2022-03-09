The global CO2 price floor set out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last year would need to overcome several key obstacles such as scalability and international consensus before implementation, a roundtable heard Wednesday.
“Major hurdles” remain in way of international carbon price floor
The global CO2 price floor set out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last year would need to overcome several key obstacles such as scalability and international consensus before implementation, a roundtable heard Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.