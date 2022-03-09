ANALYSIS – Autopsy of a crash: Europe’s carbon collapse said caused by cash call, fuelled by bearish technicals and sentiment

Published 21:25 on March 9, 2022 / Last updated at 22:00 on March 9, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The collapse in European carbon prices over the last two weeks has revived the debate over the impact of speculative traders on the market, as analysts suggest that the record drop in EUAs far outstretches any likely fundamental, long-term impact from the conflict in Ukraine and its knock-on effect on energy prices.