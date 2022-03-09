The EU’s proposed second ETS for buildings and transport along with energy tax reforms may contribute to fighting inequality while lowering emissions, according to a study published on Wednesday that contradicts arguments that the market would place an unbearable cost for the most vulnerable.
EU’s second ETS would support the poorest 10% of households –study
The EU's proposed second ETS for buildings and transport along with energy tax reforms may contribute to fighting inequality while lowering emissions, according to a study published on Wednesday that contradicts arguments that the market would place an unbearable cost for the most vulnerable.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.