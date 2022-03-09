EU’s second ETS would support the poorest 10% of households –study

Published 17:04 on March 9, 2022

The EU's proposed second ETS for buildings and transport along with energy tax reforms may contribute to fighting inequality while lowering emissions, according to a study published on Wednesday that contradicts arguments that the market would place an unbearable cost for the most vulnerable.