Euro Markets: EUAs post second day of increases amid options hedging demand as energy wilts

Published 17:40 on March 9, 2022 / Last updated at 17:40 on March 9, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

Carbon prices rallied strongly for a second day as momentum from Tuesday carried over along with incremental buying by options traders, while energy markets backed off amid statements from Russia that indicated it may be moderating its military campaign ambitions in Ukraine.