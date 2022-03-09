With three weeks left to enter the first round of Japan’s domestic voluntary carbon market, only a handful of energy companies have signed up, a government update showed Wednesday, as manufacturers dominate the scheme’s early backers.
Energy firms slow to back Japan’s voluntary market
