Global CO2 emissions spiked by 6% year-on-year to hit 36.3 billion tonnes in 2021 and record the highest ever annual total, as coal and gas consumption ramped up to meet rebounding global economic demand from the low levels seen in pandemic-struck 2020, according to an International Energy Agency (IEA) analysis released on Tuesday.
Coal powers global CO2 output to highest recorded level during 2021 –IEA
