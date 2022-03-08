The European Commission aims to use the full flexibility of its state aid powers to help the EU respond to surging energy costs, it said in its Energy Communication published on Tuesday, potentially allowing member states to expand the industries eligible to receive indirect ETS cost compensation.
Brussels seeks to expand ETS state aid rules, cut EU’s Russian gas dependency
