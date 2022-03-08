Brussels seeks to expand ETS state aid rules, cut EU’s Russian gas dependency

Published 22:19 on March 8, 2022 / Last updated at 22:19 on March 8, 2022 / CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The European Commission aims to use the full flexibility of its state aid powers to help the EU respond to surging energy costs, it said in its Energy Communication published on Tuesday, potentially allowing member states to expand the industries eligible to receive indirect ETS cost compensation.