Program Manager, Supporting Preparedness for Article 6 Cooperation (SPAR6C) Program, GGGI – Seoul

Location: Seoul HQ

Grade: X10

Salary Scale: INTL

Term: 36 months

INTRODUCTION

The Paris Agreement provides a comprehensive framework for signatory Parties to reach an ambitious commitment to limit the increase in global average temperature to well below 2°C, and to pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5°C in a cooperative manner. This framework covers a number of instruments including cooperative approaches under the Article 6 which allows for the potential development of international carbon transactions.

The Carbon Pricing Unit (CPU) of GGGI is implementing several programs related to scaling up international carbon trading, now covered by the Paris Agreement Rulebook finalized in Glasgow at COP26. By opening up these markets and the resultant flow of transactions it is envisaged a robust and reliable global price for carbon can be establish, something many areas of the private sector have long called for as a way to motivate the transformational change needed to achieve the ambitious goals of Paris. GGGI’s Article 6 programs provide technical assistance and capacity building to government counterparts to improve their readiness for Article 6 engagement. These programs support the design of projects and policies for pilot transactions and strengthening of institutional frameworks required for their implementation.

The Supporting Preparedness for Article 6 Cooperation (SPAR6C) Program, funded by the International Climate Initiative (IKI), is a five year, 20M EUR program currently in its final stages of approval, with implementation expected to begin in Q2 2022. Its objective is to use Article 6 (A6) cooperative approaches to engage the private sector in NDC implementation and to raise ambition. More than eight A6 pilot programs will be implemented in Colombia, Pakistan, Thailand and Zambia based on a toolbox of innovative guidance and approaches for transformative A6 design. A research-based approach to capacity building will facilitate a high ambition community of practice for learning and sharing of experiences regionally and globally. The consortium led by GGGI and consisting of UNEP DTU Partnership, GFA Consulting Group GmbH, Carbon Limits AS and Kommunalkredit Public Consulting GmbH will support the implementation of the program, including the potential for Article 6 pilots across the four countries.

POSITION SUMMARY

GGGI is seeking a senior level Program Manager to lead and direct the overall management of the SPAR6C Program. S/he will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day activities of program implementation by GGGI and the consortium members including the monitoring and reporting of delivery progress. S/he will provide technical and strategic guidance internally as well as externally to ensure timely delivery of program outputs across the four countries (Colombia, Pakistan, Thailand, Zambia).

The ideal candidate will have a deep knowledge of processes and requirement under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and have experience in management of multi-country programs and consortium implementation. Experience in managing multi-year IKI projects is highly preferred.

PURPOSE

The SPAR6C Program Manager will be part of the Carbon Pricing Unit (CPU) team, ensuring synergy and alignment of program activities and oversee effective and efficient planning, delivery and reporting of program outputs in the four countries. S/he is also responsible for operational aspects of the program including effective management of internal and external resources, consultants, and partners, and for providing oversight to financial and administrative processes, ensuring compliance with donor agreement and GGGI regulations. S/he will also need to communicate and coordinate the cross pollination of ideas and knowledge between the SPAR6C Program and other programs being implemented by the Carbon Pricing Unit.

ENGAGEMENT

The SPAR6C Program Manager shall report to the Head of The Carbon Pricing Unit, and build effective networks with the other program managers in CPU, the SPAR6C consortium partners and in-country teams and resources to sustain relationships and build frameworks for expanded collaboration. S/he is expected to lead or direct stakeholder engagement by collaborating with the government agencies, development partners, NGOs and relevant private sector players to ensure effective delivery of the program outputs. S/he will advise management about opportunities, risks and new technologies to improve design and effectiveness of the programme. In addition, the Program Manager will ensure that experiences and best practices are documented and shared across the organization.

DELIVERY

The SPAR6C Program Manager is expected to organize work outputs to support optimal delivery through adapting procedures and his/her responsibilities may include but not limited to the following:

Develop and manage overall program workplan and budget

Deliver high quality program outputs on time and within budget to build credible programme reputation.

Ensure accurate and timely reporting of program status, aligning to donor requirements and priorities.

Coordinate activities in each country and across different Work Packages

Manage and ensure quality outputs from internal and external resources

Analyze program risks and develop mitigation plans

Lead communication/outreach efforts aligned with the programme priorities.

Contribute to further activities related to GGGI’s Carbon Pricing work

REQUIREMENTS

QUALIFICATIONS

Master’s or doctoral degree relevant to climate action, carbon markets, and/or environmental policies design.

Preferably 8 -13 years of experience in international and country-level work experience

Proven track record in project management, including planning, reporting and financial management.

Strong experience in multi-county coordination and consortium management

Deep knowledge of carbon markets and international carbon pricing/trading, particularly under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement

Well established networks among key individuals and organizations related to carbon pricing, capacity building and mitigation project origination.

Sound managerial skills with proven capacity to recruit, manage and motivate project team members in complex, highly decentralized and matrixed organizational settings

Experience in managing German ODA funded projects, especially IKI, preferred

FUNCTIONAL

Understanding of carbon markets, differing market constructs such as domestic trading schemes and international carbon trading as governed by Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, as well as the potential use of voluntary standards.

Understanding of international climate policy negotiations and related agreements (Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement, CORSIA) and related concepts (additionality, environmental integrity, carbon budgets) and how these relate to Nationally Determined Contributions to ensure environmental integrity.

Strong knowledge on co-benefits estimation and the establishment of social and environmental safeguards (“do no harm” approach).

Ability to initiate, review, synthesize information and produce high quality written reports (in English).

Independent, with ability to establish priorities in a time-sensitive environment and meet deadlines with strong attention to detail.

Convincing written and oral communication and presentation skills in English, to prepare material for the governments both in written format and in person.

Solid skills using Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams)

An excellent command of spoken and written English. Knowledge of Spanish or other relevant languages is an asset.

Calm, diplomatic, positive, able to effectively work under pressure in a challenging context with a diverse and dispersed set of stakeholders.

CORPORATE

Project management: Proven ability to independently plan and complete projects that deliver quality outcomes in a timely and inclusive manner.

Proactive nature: Demonstratable ability to produce initial guiding material to lead a project and share knowledge.

Communication: Strong written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to deliver products or presentations that are concise, easy to understand and influential.

Innovative: Ability to apply knowledge and experience in new contexts and environments.

Influencing change: Track record of engaging effectively to secure buy in, underpinned by strong listening, trust building, influencing, facilitation and negotiation skills.

Team player: Capacity to be selfless team member, to operate across organizational boundaries, and maintain a resilient, positive, and results-focused mindset in a dynamic environment.

Promotes an organizational culture of trust, transparency, respect, and partnership

Note: Relocation to Seoul is strongly preferred but it could be considered for the successful candidate to be located in an alternative GGGI office. Please indicate if you have a specific country preference and/or experience in your Cover Letter when submitting the application.

