Carbon Taxes > EU climate chief rules out Russian energy ban, but seeks major cut

EU climate chief rules out Russian energy ban, but seeks major cut

Published 22:47 on March 7, 2022  /  Last updated at 01:46 on March 8, 2022  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The EU is in no position to embargo Russian oil and gas imports in response to the war waged by Moscow on Ukraine, the European Commission’s climate chief Frans Timmermans said late on Monday, adding that such a scenario would leave some member states in real trouble if gas was halted overnight.

The EU is in no position to embargo Russian oil and gas imports in response to the war waged by Moscow on Ukraine, the European Commission’s climate chief Frans Timmermans said late on Monday, adding that such a scenario would leave some member states in real trouble if gas was halted overnight.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software