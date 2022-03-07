VCM Report: Exchange-traded VER prices extend downfall, while OTC market holds firm

Published 20:43 on March 7, 2022 / Last updated at 20:43 on March 7, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Standardised, exchange-traded voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices continued to plough multi-month lows this week amid a bearish trend in global carbon and equities markets, while voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants said values on the over-the-counter (OTC), project-specific market were holding up far better.