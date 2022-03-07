Modest token sale seen as highlighting challenging times for blockchain carbon

Published 10:58 on March 7, 2022 / Last updated at 10:58 on March 7, 2022

A new blockchain venture sold only a modest number of carbon tokens over its three-day fundraising event that closed Saturday, an outcome participants said was a result of difficult overall market conditions rather than a signal that crypto’s inroads into carbon are coming to an end.