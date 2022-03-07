Product Manager Carbon Markets, Loam Bio – Blue Mountains/Central West, Australia

About Loam

At Loam, we have the earth in our hands. As a team of scientists, farmers and entrepreneurs, we are on a mission to improve the world’s farmland and address climate change.

We are developing microbial technology to remove CO2 from the atmosphere and build carbon in agricultural soils. With a dedicated agenda to deliver nature based solutions, we help farming businesses prosper by boosting yield and soil health and enabling access to carbon markets.

As a start-up with ambitious founders and investors, our work is fast-paced and multidimensional. We foster a supportive and diverse workplace, where every team member is encouraged to learn and grow beyond their area of expertise.

While everyone at Loam is working in different roles, we all have one job: to remove CO2 from the atmosphere and store it stably in the soil.

About the Role

We are looking for an experienced Product Manager who is passionate about building products that customers love. Reporting to the Head of Carbon Markets, you will join a dynamic and fast-paced environment and work with cross-functional teams to design, build and roll-out products that deliver the company’s vision and strategy.

Responsibilities

• Gain a deep understanding of customer experience, identify and fill product gaps and generate new ideas that grow market share, improve customer experience and drive growth

• Design both the UX and UI of our products, from research, sketches and prototypes, through to production-ready UI.

• Bring your research and usability testing expertise to guide the team on the best ways to validate assumptions.

• Balance technical feasibility with user needs and everything in between

• Scope and prioritize activities based on business and customer impact

• Work closely with engineering teams to deliver with quick time-to-market and optimal resources

• Drive product launches including working with public relations team, executives, and other product management team members

• Evaluate promotional plans to ensure that they are consistent with product line strategy and that the message is effectively conveyed

• Act as a product evangelist to build awareness and understanding

• Represent the company by visiting customers to solicit feedback on company products and services

The role will require you to:

• Develop and deliver the vision and positioning for your product and participate in the design and conceptualisation of the overall product concept and execution.

• Conducting early stage customer discovery activities and translating these into requirements.

• Deliver new product revenue to new and existing clients to agreed commercial targets.

• Manage your products mid to long-term feature road-map that is based on outcomes and aligned with the wider business road-map

• Manage and prioritising your product backlog daily and as part of your teams’ agile/lean development processes

• Capturing product requirements from customers and stakeholders and writing accurate user stories

• Actively contribute to a growing Product Management culture within Loam and advocate customer and data-driven decision making

• Proven work experience in product management or as an associate product manager

• Proven track record of managing all aspects of a successful product throughout its lifecycle

• You can put together UI, but your core skills sit within service design, information architecture, research and validation

• You’re no stranger to taking complex business requirements and translating those into clear, simple solutions

• You have a proven track record of shipping both new features and enhancements with ways to measure your success

• You’re a champion of core UX principles and best practices, able to educate and guide others towards the same understanding

• Solid technical background with understanding and/or hands-on experience in software development and web technologies

• Strong problem solving skills and willingness to roll up one’s sleeves to get the job

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Desirable

• You look at problems holistically, able to balance the user as well as business, market, and technical needs as you go.

• GIS (e.g., ArcGIS or QGIS) experience. Highly desirable are intermediate or advanced utility and involvement in development and improvement of spatial products

• Bonus points if you’ve had experience in any of the following areas: Sustainability, Finance and Design systems

Benefits

• Collaborative and highly engaging work environment with engagement across the Loam international team

• Ability to have significant impact and grow with the organisation

• Competitive package on offer, including base salary and participation in the Employee Share Option Package (ESOP)

Joining Loam

As an inclusive, team-first company, our people are at the essence of everything we do. We care profoundly about building a workplace where our team members feel valued, appreciated and empowered.

As Loam continues to evolve and innovate, we encourage our team members to do the same with their careers. As such, we provide ongoing opportunities to grow and make a real difference.

We value flexibility and encourage our team members to work in ways that meet their work/life commitments and support their wellbeing. We work hard to create a safe and inclusive environment for all, and genuinely care about designing better experiences, for our team, and our extended partners.

You’ll be supported by regular 1:1 check-ins, engagement in cross-functional, cross-geographical product teams. You will be working with leading scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs.

