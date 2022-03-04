Registry Administrator (x2), Verra – Remote

Job Title: Registry Administrator

Location: Remote – Worldwide (with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately (or whenever the hiring manager wants this person to be brought onboard

Reports to: Registry Manager

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra is seeking two Registry Administrators to handle all day-to-day registry functions of the Verra Registry.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Supporting registry users with opening and using their accounts, including creating new project records, issuing, transferring, and retiring VCUs and other units.

Review documents submitted by account holders for completeness and accuracy.

Responding to account holder inquiries and registry-related requests, always maintaining high standards of registry user satisfaction.

Coordinating closely with the Verra program team to ensure project listing, registration, and issuance requests are processed efficiently.

Working with the Verra Registry software developer to resolve data and software issues.

Drafting and updating FAQs, user guides, and standard operating procedures for our customers and the registry administrator team.

Processing Know-Your-Customer (KYC) checks on new registry account applications.

Coordinating with the Verra finance team to track and process account holder invoices.

You bring with you…

At least three years of relevant work experience.

A third level/university/higher level degree

Strong customer service and communication skills, with an emphasis on interacting with stakeholders in a highly responsive and professional manner, even under high-pressure situations.

Strong attention to detail.

Strong organizational skills with the ability to prioritize and to work quickly and accurately, delivering to multiple deadlines.

A willingness to occasionally work off-hours, including weekends and holidays, as demand for Registry services may require.

Culturally aware with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Self-starter with the ability to excel in a professional environment with limited supervision.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential. Other language skills (especially Spanish or French) would be an asset.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Administrating the largest voluntary carbon market registry in the world, home to over 2,000 projects and serving nearly 1,500 account holders.

Gaining exposure to challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of activities aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving livelihoods.

Working with a dynamic, committed, and focused team of professionals.

You will know you are successful, if…

You are seen as a reliable and capable member of the team by your peers and manager.

You build an appreciation and respect for the challenges and opportunities faced by users of the Verra programs and can effectively ensure the quality of activities certified under the Verra programs.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate to find workable solutions to challenges they face.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is $69,679 – $79,006 USD depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.