A Canadian alternative ESG investor financing carbon projects has hired as strategic advisors the controversial former head of the UN Environment Programme and a lawyer who served multiple US Republican presidents and a climate sceptic organisation, the company announced Friday.
Canada-based VCM investor taps former UNEP chief, Trump administration lawyer
A Canadian alternative ESG investor financing carbon projects has hired as strategic advisors the controversial former head of the UN Environment Programme and a lawyer who served multiple US Republican presidents and a climate sceptic organisation, the company announced Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.