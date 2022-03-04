India must speed up clean shift in finance, report says

Ongoing financing of coal fired-power construction in India will make it harder for the country to meet its stated target to reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 45% by 2030, and in turn keep its climate pathway unaligned with Paris Agreement goals, a report has found.