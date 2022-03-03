Consultant, Climate Strategies, South Pole – London/Berlin/Amsterdam/Brussels/Stockholm/Paris/Milan

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning all continents across the globe, we strive to create a sustainable society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities. With our solutions, we inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities.

Our Consultancy & Advisory Services team provides our clients with outstanding technical expertise that enables the successful implementation of complex sustainability projects. Our expertise spans across multiple topics including land and water management, climate strategies, renewable energies, environmental impact assessments, green products, climate policy, carbon pricing, climate finance, and sustainable finance, to name just a few. If you are a smart, ambitious and dynamic sustainability professional with a strong passion to make a real difference in the fight against climate change, the below position may be right for you!

Job summary:

You will play a leading role in the development and overall management of proposals on corporate climate strategies, greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting services, climate change mitigation solutions, target setting, agriculture supply chain strategies and water stewardship, as well as in the implementation of projects, for which you will manage small project teams. You will be the main point of contact for the client and may also act as a collaborator, providing specific inputs or serving a specific role on a mandate. In addition, you will support the development of new products for the corporate sector and solutions at South Pole to address sustainability challenges.

Main tasks & responsibilities:

Manage medium-size sustainability consulting mandates throughout their entire project cycle: initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure

Plan and implement projects to ensure the most efficient and highest-quality implementation

Develop proposals for the corporate sector on climate strategies, GHG accounting services, climate change mitigation solutions, agriculture supply chain strategies and water stewardship

Support in developing South Pole’s thought leadership, services, products, marketing materials and offerings

Topics of engagement may include: GHG accounting and disclosure Climate change mitigation Science-Based Targets (SBTs) Net-zero Decarbonisation pathways Carbon neutrality Materiality assessment Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) Sustainability & corporate supply chain risks with particular focus on climate, water, biodiversity and forests in agricultural supply chains



Requirements:

Essential

University degree in Environmental Sciences or Engineering, Agronomy, Economics other sustainability-related disciplines or equivalent

Relevant knowledge of environmental sustainability challenges in multinational companies

Relevant work experience in sustainability consulting or a related field, including specific consultancy experience for corporate clients in some of these following areas: GHG accounting in line with best-practice methodologies Carbon neutrality labels and standards, LCA / Scope 3 emissions accounting Target setting (SBTs) Disclosure (e.g. CDP, TCFD) Benchmarking/materiality assessment Environmental footprinting (carbon, plastics, biodiversity & water) Supply chain risks with particular focus on climate, water and forests in agricultural supply chains

Good project management skills, from both a technical and administrative standpoint, and ability to coordinate project teams in a multi-stakeholder and multi-geographies context

Stakeholder and client management skills

Desirable

A Master’s degree will be an advantage

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent working knowledge of all Google Suite applications and MS Word

Good prioritisation and time management skills

Oral and written local language skills with regard to the location the application refers to

What we offer:

At South Pole, we care about our employees as much as we care about the planet. South Pole is not just an employer, we are a Team. South Pole does not just offer people a job, we offer you a career. By joining our team, you will find strong purpose and deep meaning in everything you do. You will have the chance to make a real difference for our clients and for the planet, working alongside a passionate team of like-minded colleagues, while building your knowledge/skills and developing your career in a fun, dynamic, international and fast-growing organisation.

We’re a planet of 7.5 billion unique and different people. We all have a contribution to make; South Pole is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status or disability. Our recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need.

