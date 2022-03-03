Portfolio Consultant, Removall – Paris

Description of the company:

Removall specialises in the creation of carbon funds and the development of carbon sequestration projects. We support companies and organizations in their climate ambitions by developing and structuring pooled or individual tailored carbon funds, and by implementing rigorous and ambitious carbon offset programs.

Removall is working to achieve the net zero target by investing in carbon sequestration and emissions reduction projects, with a focus on natural ecosystem regeneration projects, as well as technological solutions. All investments are financing premium projects with strong positive impacts and co-benefits for local populations and landscapes.

Removall has unique dual expertise in the market, rooted in a deep knowledge of carbon offset mechanisms and decades of experience in financing ecological transition projects.

If you are interested in joining a dynamic team that is motivated to further global efforts toward net zero in a friendly, exciting environment, this job is for you.

Job description:

Reporting directly to the Carbon Projects Director, the Portfolio Consultant will be in charge of expanding the network of project developers partnerships, executing due diligence on identified projects and participating in carbon credits purchases and the implementation of long-term investments. Further details on responsibilities are:

Sourcing and due diligence on projects:

– Expand the carbon project developers’ network

– Source carbon offset projects for long-term investments and the sale of carbon credits

– Negotiate and secure long-term strategic and exclusive partnerships

– Conduct risk analysis and due diligence on identified projects

– Help structure contracts with partners for the purchase and securing of carbon credits, as well as for long-term investment in projects

Company development:

– Create tailor-made project portfolios for clients for both long-term client investments and spot sale of carbon credits

– Contribute to the drafting of commercial proposals

– Participate in meetings with prospects and clients

– Participate in internal and external working groups

– Participate in the company’s strategic, technical, regulatory and competitive intelligence

Overall company strategy:

– Make informed contributions to constantly evolving company strategy

Education:

Graduate degree from a business school, engineering school or university.

Experience required:

1 to 3 years of experience in the field of carbon offsetting, within an organisation specialising in the subject: consulting firm, retailer, broker, trader or project developer.

Expected skills:

Strong knowledge of carbon offset projects and standards

Strong knowledge of the ecosystem of offset project developers / retailers

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Strong negotiation skills

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Good knowledge of risk analysis and management tools

Rigorous, methodical and organised

Team player

Dynamic and committed personality, creative and proactive

Strong knowledge of the Office Suite (particularly Power Point and Excel)

Languages: Excellent French and English required, additional foreign language(s) a plus

Location of the position and mobility:

Position based in Paris with option for some remote work

This position will require travels abroad for projects

Reporting:

The Portfolio Consultant reports directly to the Carbon Projects Director.

Application to be sent to

contact@removall-carbon.com