US forestry VER marketplace closes $50 mln capital raise as it targets international expansion

Published 23:32 on March 2, 2022 / Last updated at 23:35 on March 2, 2022

A San Francisco-based climate tech company on Wednesday announced a $50 mln fundraise that will grow its forestry-based voluntary emissions reduction (VER) marketplace, though the firm has drawn criticism from researchers over its alternative approach for measuring temporary CO2 storage.