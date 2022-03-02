Climate Change and Energy Advisor, Mineral Products Association – London

£50,000 to £55,000

Why work for one company when you can influence your entire sector for the better?

This additional and newly created role is a great opportunity for an established Climate Change and Energy Advisor looking for their next career move to develop their experience and skills further in our leading UK Trade Association.

Within the post, you will have the chance to contribute to an essential industry critical to the UK construction and manufacturing sector. Reporting to, and supported by, our Director delivering industry objectives on climate change and energy, the role will focus on the work of one main Members product group, but also provide support as necessary to the other product groups.

As well as supporting our Director with those objectives, you will also be:

Developing responses to Government consultations and Parliamentary inquiries, in consultation with member companies.

Presenting to key Government & industry stakeholder groups the key policy implications faced by our Members, and acting as the contact with those Government departments, agencies and stakeholders, building on existing relationships and developing new ones.

Contributing to the sector’s Net Zero and sustainability strategies as well as provide a focus for information and analysis on the industry’s emission performance.

In all of this, you will form part of a small but highly effective and agile team of climate change/energy employees as well as work closely with our Member companies, central/devolved Government departments and the regulatory agencies.

What are we looking for in you?

The ideal appointee will already have gained knowledge and experience of UK and EU legislation in relevant areas Climate Change and Energy post Graduation (Science or Engineering preferred) with a core understanding of the processes involved in development of regulations

Experience in a similar industry, consultancy, or trade body is a distinct advantage.

Able to interpret sometimes complex industry issues and communicate these simply.

Finally, a self-starter, who can self manage a workload independently, but also works closely and effectively with colleagues.

A time for change, and a time to influence your whole sector positively? Please get in touch.

Please note: Our offices are located in London, Victoria but flexible arrangements are possible as long as you have good access to London. Travel will be involved as required, both within the UK to our Member locations and occasionally mainland Europe.

Email responses and enquiries to the MPA Recruitment Advisor, Steve Huxham at steve@hux.co.uk