ExxonMobil to build hydrogen, CCS facility at Texas downstream complex

Published 04:40 on March 2, 2022

US oil major ExxonMobil plans to develop hydrogen production and CCS operations at its integrated refining and petrochemical project in Baytown, Texas, the company has announced.