NA Markets: CCAs crash 10% as Ukraine crisis routs EU carbon, equities

Published 13:33 on March 1, 2022 / Last updated at 16:25 on March 1, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices fell by as much as 10% on Tuesday morning, as the financial impacts from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused a precipitous fall in EU carbon and global equity prices and spread into the North American programme.