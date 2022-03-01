A strategic document on how the EU could tackle surging energy prices and increase carbon market oversight has been delayed by a week, as Brussels officials craft bolder plans in light of the heightened risk of disrupted gas supply from Russia.
Brussels revises energy plan amid tougher stance towards windfall profits
A strategic document on how the EU could tackle surging energy prices and increase carbon market oversight has been delayed by a week, as Brussels officials craft bolder plans in light of the heightened risk of disrupted gas supply from Russia.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.