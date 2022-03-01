Carbon Projects Manager, Midway – Geelong, Australia

Carbon Projects Manager

Geelong, Victoria, Australia

Our client, Midway Limited is Australia’s only listed forestry manager and woodfibre exporter.

Midway is leveraging off its forest management expertise and plantation resource base to deliver new plantation investment initiatives. Carbon farming methods and opportunities will be integral to these initiatives and as a result, a new role, Carbon Projects Manager, has been created. Reporting to the General Manager Plantations, this position will be responsible for the development of new carbon farming projects for both internal and external clients.

The primary responsibilities of this role include:

Deliver on-the-ground carbon development activities for new and existing Carbon farming projects utilising the Carbon Farming Initiative’s plantation and other vegetation methodologies;

Undertake carbon abatement evaluation and calculations, developing associated analysis, interpretation and report writing;

Request and deliver documentation critical to the development and implementation of projects including but not limited to service agreements, monitoring reports, forest management plans and project variations;

Support business development and carbon sales and marketing initiatives;

Be involved / undertake in feasibility assessments, compliance, offset reporting and audits;

Prepare procedures, work programs, internal guidelines and templates to deliver a monitoring and compliance framework;

Have regular engagement with stakeholders including land owners and neighbours, plantation owners, native title holders, regulators and auditors in the development and furthering of carbon projects; and

Undertake project activities in the field, in regional and remote areas.

The successful candidate will have:

Tertiary qualifications in agribusiness, environmental, agricultural, or a related discipline;

Experience working in a related government department such as the Clean Energy Regulatory or Department of Energy – Sustainability or a similar role;

A sound knowledge of the carbon industry and carbon methods;

Ability to communicate effectively with a range of stakeholders including farmers, pastoralists, Government agencies, contractors and in some instances native title holders;

Able to work effectively independently as well as part of a team;

High level of written and verbal communication skill including reporting; and

Current driver’s license and experience and willingness to undertake field work.

The successful candidate will be a team player with a high level of initiative, self-motivation, and enthusiasm, bringing to the role demonstrated capabilities in previous carbon project roles. The position is based at our client’s office in Geelong, Victoria. An attractive remuneration is offered for this position including a vehicle.

If you are looking for a new and exciting opportunity to join a professional and well-established ASX listed company, submit your resume and covering letter including your remuneration expectations to jobs@hr4business.com.au. Applications close Friday 11th March 2022.

HR4Business is managing this role on behalf of Midway Ltd.